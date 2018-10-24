14-Year-Old Girl Pregnant After Allegedly Being Raped In Chandigarh

The victim told police that the accused had repeatedly raped her over a couple of months (File photo)

A man was arrested in Chandigarh for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a slum area in the city, police said Wednesday.

The minor girl's family lodged a complaint of rape on Tuesday against Amit Gupta (27), resident of Colony number 4 in Chandigarh, they said.

According to the family members, they came to know about the incident when the minor girl complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital, where tests showed she was pregnant, police officials said.

The victim told police that the accused had repeatedly raped her over a couple of months, they said.

Gupta, an employee at a private firm in the Industrial area of the city, has been arrested, police said, adding he has been booked for rape and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

