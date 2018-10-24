14-Year-Old Girl Pregnant After Allegedly Being Raped In Chandigarh

The minor girl's family lodged a complaint of rape on Tuesday against Amit Gupta (27), resident of Colony number 4 in Chandigarh, they said.

Chandigarh | | Updated: October 24, 2018 22:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
14-Year-Old Girl Pregnant After Allegedly Being Raped In Chandigarh

The victim told police that the accused had repeatedly raped her over a couple of months (File photo)

Chandigarh: 

A man was arrested in Chandigarh for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a slum area in the city, police said Wednesday.

The minor girl's family lodged a complaint of rape on Tuesday against Amit Gupta (27), resident of Colony number 4 in Chandigarh, they said.

According to the family members, they came to know about the incident when the minor girl complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital, where tests showed she was pregnant, police officials said.

The victim told police that the accused had repeatedly raped her over a couple of months, they said.

Gupta, an employee at a private firm in the Industrial area of the city, has been arrested, police said, adding he has been booked for rape and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

For more Chandigarh news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Chandigarh Rape14-year-old pregnant

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveCBI ChiefAlok NathNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVHyundai SantroPNR StatusTrain StatusAjaz Khan MS DhonCardiorespiratory

................................ Advertisement ................................