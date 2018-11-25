Live Updates: More To Give Organ Donation 7-City Walkathon

Every year, 4 lakh people die waiting for organs in India. The country has one of the lowest rates of organ donation in the the world at 0.8 persons per million. For a country of 1.3 billion that is a dismal rate and so there is an urgent need to inform people about importance of organ donation to save lives of people. Spreading awareness and encouraging people to take the pledge to become an organ donor has been the main objective of NDTV-Fortis More To Give campaign.

Every year around the National Organ Donation Day on November 27, the campaign organises a multi-city Walkathon. People from all walks of life across the nation join the Walkathon to take a step towards organ donation and raise awareness about the cause and take the pledge to become an organ donor. This year the Walkathon is being held on November 25 in seven cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Jaipur, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai.

Here are the Live Updates from Organ Donation Walkathon 2018: