Live Updates: More To Give Organ Donation 7-City Walkathon

Campaigns | Posted by | Updated: November 25, 2018 07:40 IST
Every year, 4 lakh people die waiting for organs in India. The country has one of the lowest rates of organ donation in the the world at 0.8 persons per million. For a country of 1.3 billion that is a dismal rate and so there is an urgent need to inform people about importance of organ donation to save lives of people. Spreading awareness and encouraging people to take the pledge to become an organ donor has been the main objective of NDTV-Fortis More To Give campaign.

Every year around the National Organ Donation Day on November 27, the campaign organises a multi-city Walkathon. People from all walks of life across the nation join the Walkathon to take a step towards organ donation and raise awareness about the cause and take the pledge to become an organ donor. This year the Walkathon is being held on November 25 in seven cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Jaipur, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai.

Here are the Live Updates from Organ Donation Walkathon 2018:


Nov 25, 2018
07:40 (IST)
Rajkummar Rao reaches the venue to flag off the Walkathon in Gurgaon
Nov 25, 2018
07:39 (IST)
People warming up in Gurgaon before the flag off.
Nov 25, 2018
07:36 (IST)
People register at Gurgaon where actor Rajkummar Rao will be flagging off the Walkathon in some time.



Nov 25, 2018
07:35 (IST)
Crowds start gathering for the More to give organ donation Walkathon in Gurgaon.

Nov 24, 2018
22:37 (IST)
Every year as part of the NDTV - Fortis More To Give campaign to promote organ donation, a multi-city Walkathon is organised. This year the event is being organised in seven cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Jaipur, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai. Join actor Rajkummar Rao and a part of the Walkathon.







Nov 24, 2018
22:33 (IST)
To become an organ donor, take the pledge and apply for the organ donor card. Pledge now: https://sites.ndtv.com/moretogive/pledge-your-organs-777/


Nov 24, 2018
22:32 (IST)
In fact India has among the lowest organ donation rates in the world.

Nov 24, 2018
22:31 (IST)
The huge demand and supply gap between organs needed for transplants and organs available through donations is why India needs more organ donors.

Nov 24, 2018
22:29 (IST)
The number of organ donors in India has gone up in the last four years but given the requirement this is woefully less.



Nov 24, 2018
22:29 (IST)
While the requirement is in lakhs, the number of organ donors is less than thousand.


Nov 24, 2018
22:28 (IST)
In India 4 lakh people die every year in need for organ transplant

