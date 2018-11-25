Live Updates: More To Give Organ Donation 7-City Walkathon

Every year, 4 lakh people die waiting for organs in India. The country has one of the lowest rates of organ donation in the the world at 0.8 persons per million. For a country of 1.3 billion that is a dismal rate and so there is an urgent need to inform people about importance of organ donation to save lives of people. Spreading awareness and encouraging people to take the pledge to become an organ donor has been the main objective of NDTV-Fortis More To Give campaign.
Every year around the National Organ Donation Day on November 27, the campaign organises a multi-city Walkathon. People from all walks of life across the nation join the Walkathon to take a step towards organ donation and raise awareness about the cause and take the pledge to become an organ donor. This year the Walkathon is being held on November 25 in seven cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Jaipur, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai.
Rajkummar Rao reaches the venue to flag off the Walkathon in Gurgaon
People warming up in Gurgaon before the flag off.
People register at Gurgaon where actor Rajkummar Rao will be flagging off the Walkathon in some time.
Crowds start gathering for the More to give organ donation Walkathon in Gurgaon.
To become an organ donor, take the pledge and apply for the organ donor card. Pledge now: https://sites.ndtv.com/moretogive/pledge-your-organs-777/
In fact India has among the lowest organ donation rates in the world.
The huge demand and supply gap between organs needed for transplants and organs available through donations is why India needs more organ donors.
The number of organ donors in India has gone up in the last four years but given the requirement this is woefully less.
While the requirement is in lakhs, the number of organ donors is less than thousand.
In India 4 lakh people die every year in need for organ transplant