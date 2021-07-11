Live Updates From Saluting The Covid Heroes Townhall With Amitabh Bachchan: An Initiative To Thank Covid Warriors For Their Selfless Service During The Pandemic

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic brought untold pain and suffering with it. But, as the nation struggled for oxygen, medicines, beds and even for hope, there emerged ordinary individuals who, with their extraordinary contributions helped people in dire need of help. As part of the Banega Swasth India campaign, NDTV and Dettol India thank these heroes in a special townhall with Amitabh Bachchan - #SalutingTheCovidHeroes.

Here are the Live updates from the #SalutingTheCovidHeroes Townhall with Amitabh Bachchan:

Jul 11, 2021 17:06 (IST) Less than two hours to go for the special #SalutingTheCovidHeroes townhall with Amitabh Bachchan



Jul 11, 2021 16:11 (IST) #SalutingTheCovidHeroes: Join us on NDTV - Dettol India special Townhall with Amitabh Bachchan to thank some of these COVID-19 heroes







Jul 11, 2021 16:10 (IST) Let us salute these heroes who are leading by example and helping make this world a better place. Post your message thanking the COVID-19 warriors:

Let us salute these heroes who are leading by example and helping make this world a better place. Post your message thanking the COVID-19 warriors: https://swachhindia.ndtv.com/thank-the-covid-19-heroes-60818/

Jul 11, 2021 16:09 (IST) The work done by individuals, organisations, and corporates in these difficult times - from providing food, oxygen, medicines, ambulance services to even performing last rites and cremating the dead bodies, showed exemplary spirit of selflessness and brought humanity together to cope with the crisis.

The work done by individuals, organisations, and corporates in these difficult times - from providing food, oxygen, medicines, ambulance services to even performing last rites and cremating the dead bodies, showed exemplary spirit of selflessness and brought humanity together to cope with the crisis.

Jul 11, 2021 16:08 (IST) But as the nation struggled for oxygen, medicine, beds and even hope, there emerged ordinary individuals who, with their extraordinary contributions to help those in need to cope with their suffering.

But as the nation struggled for oxygen, medicine, beds and even hope, there emerged ordinary individuals who, with their extraordinary contributions to help those in need to cope with their suffering.