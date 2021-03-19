Live Updates From #Justice4EveryChild Telethon: An Initiative For Child Victims Of Sexual Abuse

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), in collaboration with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has initiated a year-long campaign #Justice4EveryChild to support child victims of sexual abuse and rape who are fighting their cases in court. The campaign aims to intervene in 5,000 cases of child sexual abuse and rape in 100 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) across the country with the highest backlogs of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) cases across India.

Child sexual abuse and rape is a national crisis. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report for 2019, three children are raped and five children are sexually assaulted every hour in India. Justice For Every Child is a national campaign that will ensure victims of child sexual abuse and rape get legal representation, mental health support, rehabilitation and compensation to enable them to heal and continue their lives with dignity and freedom.

Mar 20, 2021 13:19 (IST) 'This is a National Emergency,' says Campaign Ambassador Farhan Akhtar, talking about the crisis of children facing sexual abuse and rape





Mar 20, 2021 13:17 (IST) Meet #Justice4EveryChild Campaign Ambassador Farhan Akhtar





Mar 19, 2021 17:00 (IST) Justice For Every Child is a national campaign that will work towards timely justice, mental health support and rehabilitation for child sexual abuse and child rape victims



Here's how the money raised through this campaign will be utilised.

Mar 19, 2021 16:53 (IST) #Justice4EveryChild is year long campaign

The initiative aims to intervene in 5,000 cases of child sexual abuse and rape in 100 Fast Track Special Courts across the country, with the highest backlogs of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) cases.



Mar 19, 2021 16:44 (IST) Join NDTV and Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation's special campaign

To support child victims of sexual abuse and rape who are fighting their cases in court, NDTV has joined hands with the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. Join us in helping these children get timely justice.

Mar 19, 2021 16:39 (IST) 13,244 cases of child rape, gang rape and pornography have been reported in just seven months during the COVID-19 pandemic (Source: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights - NCPCR, 2020)



Mar 19, 2021 16:37 (IST) Only 11% of Nirbhaya Fund (Rs. 252 crore of Rs. 2,264 crore) released to States and Union Territories for victims of sexual abuse and rape was utilized as on November, 2019

(Source: Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 1903, Dt. 29.11.2019 analysis by Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation)





Mar 19, 2021 16:34 (IST) At 34.9%, the conviction rate for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases is abysmally low

According to Crime in India Report, 2019, 1,54,526 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases were pending in 2018.

At 88.8% pendency, if no new cases are added after 2019, it will take 8.2 years to dispose current POCSO cases in court.



