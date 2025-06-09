CBI Arrests Man For Child Sexual Abuse, Uploading Video On Internet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Lalrampana, a resident of Aizawl, Mizoram, in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor and the possession and circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The case, registered on May 30, involves serious charges including the creation, collection, storage, and uploading of explicit child abuse content. Acting swiftly, searches were conducted at the accused's residence on June 4 and officials seized several incriminating electronic devices.

Subsequent forensic examination revealed a substantial cache of child abuse content, including graphic images and videos, said officials.

The content was matched with INTERPOL's International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database and Cyber Tipline Reports (CTRs) from Google, which had been forwarded to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs.

The analysis further uncovered that a minor child had been sexually assaulted by the accused.

In a prompt rescue operation, the CBI identified and secured the victim, who had been exploited and threatened for the creation of the child abuse content.

The case came to light through CBI's own cyber surveillance mechanisms, without any prior complaint from the victim or their family.

The agency emphasised its proactive use of cyber intelligence, forensic technology, and international collaboration in tackling such offenses and rescuing vulnerable victims.

The CBI has reiterated its commitment to protecting children from exploitation and bringing offenders to justice. Citizens are urged to report any suspected abuse or exploitation to the concerned authorities.