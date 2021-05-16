Live Updates From #DilSeSewa Telethon: An Initiative To Provide Oxygen And Hospital Support To COVID-19 Patients

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee are back with a special campaign, Dil Se Sewa - Helping India Breathe. The campaign aims to provide the urgently needed support as the country reels under a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds raised under the initiative will support the gurdwara's critical interventions like the 'oxygen langars', a newly created COVID care facility, free ambulance service among others.

Here are the live updates from the #DilSeSewa telethon:

May 16, 2021 17:08 (IST) Less than two hours to go for the #DilSeSewa telethon



May 14, 2021 22:31 (IST) To support the campaign, join us for a 2-hour special #DilSeSewa telethon on May 16 at 7pm (IST)



May 14, 2021 22:25 (IST) #DilSeSewa: Join the campaign and help India breathe



The funds raised will aid in providing support to the gurdwara's critical interventions like the 'oxygen langars', a newly created COVID care facility, the free ambulance service, free dialysis hospital, the low-cost MRI and CT Scan centre and the 'dawakhanas' that provide medicines at reasonable rates among others.

May 14, 2021 22:13 (IST) Join NDTV and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee's special #DilSeSewa campaign



With an aim to provide the urgently needed support to COVID-19 patients and their families are in need, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and NDTV are coming together for a special fundraising campaign, #DilSeSewa - Helping India Breathe.



May 14, 2021 21:58 (IST) In these times of darkness, the Sikh community has been at the forefront of relentlessly helping people and providing a ray of hope to them.

May 14, 2021 21:03 (IST) At a time when infection rates are soaring, hospital beds, oxygen, medicine and hope, all seem to have run out. The whole country is currently experiencing the same despair, the same distress and the same devastation.

