Live Updates From The #RangDe Telethon: An Initiative To Provide Interest Free Loans To Students From Low Income Households

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) and Rang De India, a peer-to-peer lending platform have come together to initiate a campaign to prevent children from dropping out of school by providing interest-free loans to young students from low-income households across the country and create awareness about the crisis brewing in the education space.

The interest free loans can be availed to cover:

1. Admission and Tuition fees 2. Expenses incurred for buying books, instruments and gadgets (laptops, smartphones)

To contribute and support the campaign click here: https://special.ndtv.com/rang-de-india-67/invest-now



To address the brewing crisis in the education space, NDTV and Range De a peer-to-peer lending platform have come together to initiate the campaign #RangDe. The campaign aims to prevent children from dropping out of school and help them continue their education, despite the disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic.





Apr 02, 2021 18:21 (IST) With classes going online, thousands of children have had to scramble for gadgets to get online. The digital divide has never been more obvious, resulting in several kids dropping out of school.

Apr 02, 2021 18:18 (IST) Covid-19 pandemic has posed many unforeseen challenges for the education sector. Teachers have had to undergo salary cuts, many parents have not been able to pay the school fees due to job losses. For low income households, the crisis is further accentuated.

