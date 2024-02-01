"Sweet Spot, Many Job Opportunities": PM's Shout-Out For Interim Budget

The PM said there will be "countless" new employment opportunities for youth.

Praising his government's last Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the capital expenditure will touch a record high of 11,11,111 crore while keeping the fiscal deficit in check, achieving a "sweet spot".

In a speech in Hindi after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget for 2024, the PM said the decisions will not only aid the development of advanced 21st-century infrastructure but also lead to the generation of "countless" new employment opportunities for youth.

Stating that the Budget reflects the young aspirations of young Bharat, PM Modi said two key decisions have been taken in this direction - setting up a Rs 1 lakh-crore fund for research and innovation, and increasing tax exemption for startups.

