"Every Family Happy": PM Plays Up Budget Tax Breather At Delhi Poll Rally

As campaigning for the February 5 election in Delhi enters its last leg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pointed to Budget 2025 and played up the proposals for Bihar and the income tax relief to the middle class.

Addressing a rally in south Delhi's RK Puram, the Prime Minister said this Budget was the people's Budget and represents the hopes and aspirations of the middle class. "The country is growing economically. In earlier times, corruption would have eaten up the people and your hard-earned money would have been taken away. BJP's honest governance has worked for the welfare of every section - be it the poor, the middle class, people in rural areas, or urban voters."

"The entire middle class is saying this budget is a middle-class-friendly Budget. Every family is happy and hopeful. During Nehru's time, if you were earning Rs 12 lakh, you would have to pay 1/4th of your salary as tax. If this were Indira Gandhi's time, you would have to pay Rs 10 lakh tax on Rs 12 lakh income. But under the BJP government, people will have to pay zero tax," he said.

The Prime Minister said many residents of RK Puram have government jobs. "You have got not just tax relief but 8th Pay Commission is also being introduced, pension schemes consolidated, and budget benefits extended to senior citizens and the retired government officials too," he said, adding that young couples, too, will save a lot on taxes.

The Prime Minister then underlined the Budget offerings to Bihar to reach out to the Purvanchali community in Delhi, which plays a key role in the election. Purvanchal spans eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar and many migrants from the region have settled in the national capital.

"The Purvanchali community made me an MP and the PM. The Purvanchali community made me who I am and they have been taken care of in the Budget. They were neglected in Congress' time, people from Bihar were not respected. But we have respected them," the Prime Minister said, pointing to the Budget announcements for Bihar.

Targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Prime Minister said AAP is spreading lies and fear and driving the Purvanchali community out of Delhi. "They are stopping Chhath puja celebrations. Let them indulge in negative politics, but BJP will continue to extend support to the Purvanchali community," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Delhi. "In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face."

Taking a swipe at the AAP over the exit of six MLAs days before the polls, he said, "We are seeing that even before the voting, the broomstick is disintegrating," he said, referring to the AAP's poll symbol. "AAP leaders are leaving because they realize how angry the people are."