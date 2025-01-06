Sensex Slides Over 1,100 Points, Nifty Loses 1.5 %

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Monday but soon turned negative.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 296.94 points to 79,520.05 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty went up by 85.2 points to 24,089.95.

However, both the benchmark indices turned negative later and were trading lower. The Sensex was down by more than 1,100 points around 12 pm and stood at 77,984, and the Nifty traded nearly 400 points down or 1,4 per cent at 23,611.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra were the biggest gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

The BSE benchmark tumbled 720.60 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 79,223.11 on Friday, while the Nifty tanked 183.90 points or 0.76 per cent to 24,004.75.