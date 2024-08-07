Sensex Opens 1,000 Points Higher After Slide Sparked By US Recession Fears

Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note today.

Indian indices opened higher today as some stability returned after a volatile start to the week. Sensex jumped 1, 046.13 points to 79,639.20 in the opening trade, while Nifty surged 313.9 points to 24,306.4.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Maruti, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and HCL Technologies were the biggest gainers.

Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Titan were the laggards.

Asian markets were also trading in the positive territory, where Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting significantly higher. The US markets ended higher on Tuesday.

Almost all sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange, including Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty IT, surged around 1%

Indian markets experienced one of the worst falls on Monday following the global bloodbath with both the Nifty and Sensex registering high losses during the opening trade amid weak global cues.

Data released last week showed that US jobs growth slowed more than expected in July, sparking fears of economic slowdown and weighing on global equities.

Investors across the globe are also observing the evolving situation in the Middle East. Tensions are escalating in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran allegedly by Israel.