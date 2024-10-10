TCS Cancels Q2 Earnings Press Conference After Ratan Tata's Death

Ratan Tata's last rites will be held around 4 pm along with full state honours.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will release its second-quarter results today. But the company has cancelled its press conference this evening to announce its performance, which would have coincided with the last rites of the conglomerate's chairman emeritus.

The country's largest IT servicing giant will inform the stock exchanges about its July-September performance after its board meeting. Officials said a scheduled call with analysts will also be held at 7 pm.

Ratan Tata, a national icon, died last evening at a Mumbai hospital, leaving behind an unmatched legacy.

His body is now kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in central Mumbai for the general public to pay their last respects to the country's most beloved industrialist. His last rites will be held around 4 pm along with full state honours.

Sources suggest Amit Shah will attend his funeral on behalf of the government.

The Maharashtra government has also announced a day of mourning as a tribute to the industrialist. Flags will be at half-mast at all state government offices today.