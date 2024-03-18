Narayana Murthy Gifts 4-Month-Old Grandson Shares Worth Rs 240 Crore

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has made headlines once again, this time not for his entrepreneurial prowess or asking youngsters to work 70 hours a week, but for his grand gesture towards his family. Mr Murthy has gifted shares worth over Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty. After acquiring the shares, Ekagrah has joined the elite list of millionaires in India.

An exchange filing revealed that Ekagrah now possesses 15,00,000 shares of Infosys, amounting to a 0.04 percent stake in the company. The transaction was conducted "off-market", the filing revealed.

Mr Murthy's holding in the tech company has dropped from 0.40 per cent to 0.36 percent, with a holding of 1.51 crore shares.

Ekagrah was born in November 2023 to Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan. He is the third grandchild of Narayan and Sudha Murty, who are also grandparents to two daughters of Akshata Murty and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Ekagrah's name was reportedly inspired by Arjun's character in the Mahabharata. The Sanskrit word 'Ekagrah' means unwavering focus and determination.

The journey of Infosys, which commenced with a modest investment of Rs 10,000 investment in 1981, has since grown into India's 2nd biggest tech company. Narayana Murthy's visionary leadership, coupled with Sudha Murty's unwavering support, has propelled Infosys to unprecedented heights, creating wealth and opportunity for countless individuals along the way.

Sudha Murty, a prolific author and philanthropist in her own right, played a pivotal role in the early days of Infosys, bootstrapping the company with her meager savings. After dedicating over 25 years to leading the Infosys Foundation, she retired from her role in December 2021, continuing her charitable endeavors through her family's foundation. Recently, she assumed the responsibilities of a member of Parliament in India's upper house, the Rajya Sabha, further cementing her commitment to public service and nation-building.

Last year, Mr Murthy had stirred a row after he urged young people in India to work 70 hours a week. Making the remarks during a podcast, he said the country's educated population owes it to the less fortunate to work "extremely hard".

The comments sparked a debate on social media, with many people agreeing with Mr Murthy's views, while several others criticising him. Reacting to widespread backlash, Mr Murthy defended his statement and said a lot of "good people" and "NRIs" agreed with his statement.