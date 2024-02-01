In Last Budget Before Elections, A Ram Mandir Mention

PM Narendra Modi had said the scheme will reduce the electricity bill of the poor and the middle class.

The Interim Budget for 2024, being presented months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, also saw a mention of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Listing out the expected benefits of the rooftop solarisation programme on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the scheme is being implemented following the Prime Minister's "resolve" to do so after the historic ceremony on January 22.

After returning to New Delhi from Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had indicated that the decision was inspired by the realisation that "all devotees of the world get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram".

"The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but also make India self-reliant in the field of energy," he had posted on X.

Delivering her sixth straight Budget speech, Ms Sitharaman said, "Through rooftop solarisation, one crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units free electricity every month. This scheme follows the resolve of the Honourable Prime Minister on the historic day of consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."

The finance minister said the scheme is not only expected to result in savings for households, but also generate entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

Giving details, she said households can save up to Rs 18,000 a year from free solar electricity as well as selling the surplus to the distribution companies.

Ms Sitharaman said that, apart from facilitating the charging of electric vehicles, the scheme will produce entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors, who will be engaged in supply and installation of equipment.

Employment opportunities, she pointed out, will also be generated for youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance.