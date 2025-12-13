From IOC to Moneyboxx, These Stocks Will Trigger Key Payouts and Splits Next Week

Next week, investors will see a flurry of corporate actions, with at least ten companies lined up for dividends, bonuses, rights issues, buybacks, and stock splits. The list includes Indian Oil Corporation, Can Fin Homes, Dr Lal PathLabs, Moneyboxx Finance, and others.

According to data published on the BSE website, a mix of large- and small-cap companies are scheduled to execute value-triggering actions between December 15 and 19. These include interim dividends, bonus share issues, rights offerings, and even a stock split.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will distribute an interim dividend of Rs5 per share (50% on Rs10 face value) for FY 2025–26. The record date is December 18, and the dividend will be paid on or before January 11, 2026.

Moneyboxx Finance will issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, with December 15 as both the ex-date and record date. The company's shares will trade ex-bonus starting that day.

Can Fin Homes is also on dividend watch. The board met on December 15 to approve an interim dividend, with the shares going ex-dividend on December 19. The record date for eligibility is also December 19.

Among other actions:

Dr Lal PathLabs will issue bonus shares (1:1) on December 19.

Sylph Technologies will offer bonus shares in a 5:11 ratio, effective December 17.

eClerx Services is set for a share buyback on December 17.

Tilak Ventures and Krishival Foods will carry out rights issues on December 15 and 17, respectively.

Space Incubatrics Technologies will execute a stock split, changing the face value from Rs10 to Rs1, with shares trading ex-split on December 19.

Additionally, ARSS Infrastructure Projects will undergo a resolution plan-related suspension event on December 19.

Outside of equities, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company will meet on December 16 to consider declaring an interim dividend. As per SEBI regulations, the trading window for insiders is closed from December 11 to 18.

To be eligible for these actions, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-date. Traders should monitor price adjustments and volume spikes around these dates, as such events often influence short-term market movements.