Delhi Court Halts Use Of Domino's Trademark By Punjab-Based Food Chain Donito's

The Delhi High Court has issued an ex-parte ad interim injunction against Punjab-based food chain Donito's, restraining it from using the trademark of Domino's for selling pizzas and burgers.

The order was passed by Justice Anish Dayal in favour of Domino's Pizza group of companies.

The court directed Donito's to remove all references to its device marks related to pizzas and burgers from its domain www.donito's.in.

Moreover, the court instructed various social media platforms to take down listings of Donito's products.

Domino's argued that it holds the exclusive right to use and restrain the use of its registered trademarks, including “Domino's” and “Domino's Pizza,” in connection with its business.

The lawsuit was filed against the Punjab entity, which operates six outlets under the name Donito's in regions such as Jalandhar, Nakodar, Goraya, and Mehatpur when Domino's discovered the use of the infringing marks in April when it came across a YouTube video using "#DOMINOS" linked with "#DONITOS".