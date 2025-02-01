Advertisement

Cancer Drugs To Get Cheaper In N Sitharaman's Big Budget Announcement

Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman said medical tourism and 'Heal in India' will be promoted in partnership with the private sector along with capacity building and easier visa norms.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Cancer Drugs To Get Cheaper In N Sitharaman's Big Budget Announcement
Budget 2025: The government, said N Sitharaman, will facilitate setting up of daycare cancer centres

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Saturday that 36 lifesaving drugs and medicines, particularly for cancer patients and those suffering from rare diseases, will be fully exempt from basic customs duty(BCD). 

Presenting her record eight Budget, Ms Sitharama said,"Specified drugs and medicines under Patient Assistance Programmes run by pharmaceutical companies are fully exempt from BCD, provided the medicines are supplied free of cost to patients."

"I also propose to add six lifesaving medicines to the list attracting concessional customs duty of 5 per cent. Full exemption and concessional duty will also respectively apply on the bulk drugs for manufacture of the above," the Minister said.

She said medical tourism and 'Heal in India' will be promoted in partnership with the private sector along with capacity building and easier visa norms.

The government, said the Minister, will facilitate setting up of daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals over the next three years and 200 of these will be established in 2025-26. 

An additional 10,000 seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals next year towards the goal of adding 75,000 seats in the next five years.

She further announced that gig workers will be provided healthcare facilities under PM Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and this measure is likely to assist nearly 1 crore workers.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Budget 2025, Nirmala Sitharaman, Cancer Drugs
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com