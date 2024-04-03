Adani Green Surpasses 10,000 MW Operating Portfolio, Largest In India

The company now has an operating portfolio of 10,934 MW, largest in India.

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Wednesday said it has commissioned 2,000 MW of solar capacity at the giant Khavda solar park in Gujarat that has made it the first company in India with over 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity.

It has brought 2,848 MW renewables capacity on stream in FY24, according to a company statement.

AGEL's operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

The firm is aiming for 45 GW renewable energy by 2030.

AGEL's 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, the statement said.

"We are proud to be India's first das hazari in the renewables space," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity. This achievement is a demonstration of the rapidity and scale at which the Adani Group aims to facilitate India's transition to clean, reliable and affordable energy," he said.

"In our drive towards 45,000 MW (45 GW) by 2030, we are building the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda -- a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage. AGEL is not just setting benchmarks for the world but redefining them," he said.

