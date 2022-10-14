Karnataka Government Declares Ban On App-Based Autos Over Surge Pricing

Bengaluru: The trinity of app-based auto aggregators has been declared "illegal"

The dynamic increase in surge prices has caused loud dissent in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, with the government issuing ban on app-based auto services, making MYn's surge-free model the only best alternative in the city.

The Karnataka government has taken the radical step to eradicate the issue of surge prices on popular cab platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido by calling for a complete discontinuation of autos from these apps.

With an ultimatum to cease their auto services on the apps, the government has escalated, and rightfully so, the rising dissent against dynamic surge prices in Bengaluru's mobility environment.

The trinity of app-based auto aggregators has been declared "illegal", with the Karnataka State Transport Department saying, "The auto services should not charge passengers more than the fare prescribed by the government" - which is what the aggregators were misusing in Bengaluru.

Previously, 292 cases were filed against Ola and Uber for their exorbitant surge prices, and dissent had risen from commuters across the city taking to social media to condemn the duopoly.

With outrage on the lines of "cheating" and "looting", Bengaluru commuters had also sent complaints via email to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other top government functionalities detailing the exploitative nature of cab surges perpetuated by these ruling aggregators in the ride-hailing ecosystem.

Currently, Bengaluru commuters have complained to the government that autos charge a minimum of Rs 100 as the base fare for a distance that is worth Rs 30 on the meter. This persistent inflation of prices and the protest against the same has led the Karnataka Transport Department to investigate the issue, and the government to suspend auto services from the three ride services.

In the midst of hiked surges and distressed commuters, MYn, India's 1st Super App, a fully-functional alternative ride choice in the city, disrupts the ride-hailing ecosystem with its no-surge model. Running only on government-approved rates and leaving no room for fare fluctuation, MYn paves the way for a ride revolution where commuters in Bengaluru can trust their rides to be fair and feasible.

