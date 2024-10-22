In recent years, the demanding work culture of multinational corporations (MNCs) has sparked concerns over its impact on employee health and well-being. With nearly two decades of experience in MNCs in India and abroad, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges employees face in countries like India and Japan. While many companies aim to build a positive work culture, it is often the pressure from certain managers - not necessarily the organisation itself - that adversely affects employees' mental and physical health.

How Some Managers Breed Toxicity

While MNCs generally promote healthy work environments, some managers create toxic workplaces through micromanagement, unrealistic targets, or lack of empathy. This has led to high levels of stress, burnout, and serious health issues among employees. Such behaviours transcend organisational policies and have a profound impact on the day-to-day lives of workers.

Many MNCs have put frameworks in place to ensure a healthy work culture, but their effectiveness varies. Here's a breakdown of the systems and how they played out in my experience.

1. Grievance Redressal Mechanisms: Most companies provide confidential channels for employees to raise concerns. While working with an Indian MNC in Bangalore, I faced a workload that required me to work 12-14 hours daily. After raising the issue with Business HR, I simultaneously explored other job opportunities. During the investigation, I expressed willingness to stay if moved to a different project and manager. Due to this transparent and fair trial, the manager received a warning, and I was reassigned to another project, allowing me to continue working there for almost five years. This experience showed that a well-structured redressal mechanism could lead to a fair resolution if effectively utilised.

2. Anti-Sexual Harassment Committees: These are set up to ensure a respectful and safe workplace. They include an external member for impartiality and mandatory reporting to government bodies in cases involving female victims. While working on a banking project for an Indian MNC, a manager who was involved in my hiring repeatedly solicited sexual favours. At the time, I refrained from raising the concern until I secured another job. I resigned and filed a complaint, providing screenshots as evidence. The company took swift action, and the manager was penalised with a transfer, a hefty fine, and a delay in his promotion cycle. This was a critical example of the committee's role in ensuring fairness while operating within legal frameworks.

3. Employee Engagement HR Teams: These teams play a crucial role in building morale and organisational culture by aligning policies with best practices. Being actively involved in HR activities, I have seen firsthand how HR teams attend conferences and learn from practices adopted across various industries to improve internal processes. It's essential for Business HRs to continuously learn and fine-tune policies to enhance the work culture.

4. Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives: To create an equitable work environment, MNCs have set up dedicated departments to ensure fair treatment across all genders, religions, races, and ethnicities. As an Employee Resource Group (ERG) representative, I had the privilege to attend workshops and forums by organisations like NASSCOM, where best practices were shared to prevent any minority group from feeling excluded. Such exposure plays a pivotal role in reinforcing the company's commitment to inclusivity.

5. Internal and External Audits: Regular compliance checks ensure policies are followed and violations are addressed. During my sexual harassment case, the inclusion of an external member in the committee provided confidence in the impartiality of the investigation. The transparent process and external oversight ensured a fair and unbiased resolution.

Despite the safeguards, many employees either lack awareness or are hesitant to use them, fearing red tape or ineffectiveness. Often, internal mechanisms resolve issues faster (typically within two-four months), while legal proceedings, though more severe in punishment, may be prolonged. It's crucial for employees to weigh their options carefully when deciding which channel to use for grievances.

When To Move On

While it's important to know and use support structures, it's equally vital to recognise when efforts to improve a work environment may be futile. The Indian job market offers a wealth of opportunities for skilled professionals, and sometimes the healthiest choice is to move to an organisation with a better culture. My experiences have taught me that staying in a toxic environment at the cost of health and happiness is never worth it.

The solution to this issue lies in both policy and practice. MNCs should focus on nurturing leaders who manage with empathy and respect, ensuring employees are encouraged to use the policies designed to protect them. A culture of transparency, open communication, and focus on mental well-being are essential for ensuring that employees can thrive without compromising their health.

Ultimately, both management and employees must shift their mindset to create a workplace where well-being and performance go hand in hand. Organisations must go beyond just documenting policies and actively enforce a culture that supports every employee's right to work in a safe, healthy, and empowering environment.

In today's opportunity-rich job market, choosing a healthy work culture isn't just about career growth-it's about making the right life choice.

(The author is a product owner at an MNC consultancy firm)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author