On the occasion of Independence Day, NDTV - Dettol celebrates the completion of the 9th season of Banega Swasth India campaign with Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and eminent doctors who are Padma Awardees. Join us for a panel discussion with the eminent guests to know how India can achieve the target of Health For All or Lakshya Sampoorn Swasthya Ka.

Here are the updates from Banega Swasth India Season 9 finale

Aug 15, 2023 12:00 (IST) Meet the Panellists: Dr. Praveen Chandra

Dr. Praveen Chandra is a leading Cardiologist from Gurgaon. For his success and contribution in the field of healthcare and medicine, he was awarded with Padma Shri in 2016 by the President of India.

Aug 15, 2023 11:57 (IST) Meet the Panellists: Dr. Nageshwar Reddy

Dr. Nageshwar Reddy is recognised the world over for innovations in Gastrointestinal endoscopy and is the director of Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG). He was conferred with Padma Shri in 2002 and Padma Bhushan in 2016.

Aug 15, 2023 11:38 (IST) Meet the Panellists: Dr. Neelam Kler

Dr Neelam Kler, an eminent Neonatologist at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, is known for improving the chances of survival of premature babies weighing less than 1,000 grams. The Government of India conferred Dr. Kler with Padma Bhushan in 2014, for her the exemplary work in Neonatology.

Aug 15, 2023 11:34 (IST) Meet the Panellists: Prof. (Dr.) Indira Chakravarty is a public health specialist, scholar and environmentalist, who was honoured with Padma Shri in 2014, for her contributions to the fields of public health and environment

Aug 15, 2023 11:33 (IST) Meet the Panellists: Dr. Ravi Kannan

Dr. Ravi Kannan, an oncologist, who quit his position as the Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at the prestigious Cancer Institute (WIA) in Chennai, and shifted to Assam to treat the cancer patients of the Barak Valley in Silchar. In the last one decade, he has treated nearly 70,000 cancer patients. He won a Padma Shri in the year 2020.

Aug 15, 2023 11:31 (IST) On the occasion of Independence Day, join us on the Season Finale of NDTV - Dettol Banega Swasth India, featuring campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan, Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and prominent doctors, who are Padma awardees, to discuss how can India achieve the target of health for all or as we call it 'Lakshya Sampoorn Swasthya Ka.'

Aug 15, 2023 11:15 (IST) NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 9 Finale

Nine years ago, NDTV joined hands with a world leading hygiene brand Reckitt for the campaign 'Banega Swasth India' (BSI), to make access to and awareness about basic hygiene a reality.