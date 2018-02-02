At the time of writing this, the Air Quality Index had deemed the city's air pollution 'severe' with particulate matter levels hovering at four times
the 'safe' standards. Between 2016 and now, Delhi has inhaled the most toxic air
in recorded history. And in these two years, weather alerts across devices have mostly displayed
"Smoke" for the national capital. Today, breathing the city's air is equivalent to smoking 50 cigarettes
a day. But what is peculiar is that even at the peak
of its pollution in November, Delhi, usually the epicenter of India's most powerful protests, remained silent. Even social media, which sees many topics go viral, was relatively placid when it came to demand for better air quality.
In the countries and cities that have now become model examples in air pollution mitigation, public awareness and engagement was often the missing link between the problem and action.
China is one such case. In 2007, China became the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Yet, it was only in 2014 that the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang declared a "war on pollution".
Mobilised through social media, citizens rapidly congregated across the country in thousands opposing the building of coal-fired power plants, waste incinerators, chemical plants, oil refineries, battery factories - anything that polluted the air. Questioning the government's 'official' air quality data, citizens began to share pollution data released by the American Embassy in China. They also began to independently measure pollution, via sensors attached to kites. In 2016, school students in Xi'an in northwest China covered the faces of 800 ceremonial stone lions
, protesting the city's pollution levels.Under the Dome
, a film about an unborn Chinese baby girl who developed a tumour while still in her mother's womb due to air pollution, earned over 300 million views within the first week of its release.
Finally, the smog crisis of 2013 prompted the Chinese government to launch an all-out 'war' against air pollution. In September of that year, the State Council in China unveiled the "Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Air Pollution", which aimed to improve overall air quality across the country over a five-year period.
Relentless community level and local activism and the global coverage pushed China to change course. China has increased wind and solar power investments
, has launched stronger anti-pollution laws, including one that allows NGOs to sue polluters, and is working to create a "green economy". Not surprisingly, recent analysis of the China's satellite particulate matter measurements has shown improvement in average air quality
.London Calling
Two years after China waged war on air pollution, London began its transition to clean air. In 2016, Londoners were concerned about pollution becoming the city's leading killer and the city saw massive protests. Most notably, activists climbed atop the city's most famous statues
and placed face masks on them: Nelson too needed clean air!
All 2016 mayoral candidates made air pollution an issue in their run for the city's leadership. Soon after taking office, London Mayor Sadiq Khan launched a plan of action to clean up the city's air, including a planned Ultra-Low Emission Zone in Central London. The zone mandates Euro 4/IV emission standard for all vehicles passing through, and a daily £24 charge for older, more polluting cars. The city has also budgeted over £300 million to retrofit its bus fleet with a new exhaust system and deploy them on the city's most polluted routes.
In the coming decade, London plans to invest billions of pounds on far-reaching disruptions, such as improving walking and cycling infra, zero-emission taxis, and completely phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles
with hydrogen-powered buses and electric vehicles. To ensure the public is behind him every step of the way, Khan's office launched an ad campaign featuring everyday objects, such as a baby bottle, heavily soiled by pollutants and toxic dust. Despite Khan's measures, Londoners can be found participating in anti-pollution protests
to this day - not letting the mayor forget his commitment to their health. But the same cannot be said for Delhi.(Rakesh Thukral is Managing Director, Edelman India.)Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.