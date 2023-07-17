Blog: A Student's Guide To Hustle Culture And Its Fallout

Is it ever enough? When do we know we've made it? The number of cars we own? Or launching a start-up?

It never really seems enough. This drives students, entrepreneurs, and employees to work long hours, moonlight, and skew their work-life balance, just to make the extra buck. But the glamorisation of such a lifestyle neglects self-care, mental wellness and physical health. Too much of anything is never good. Too much work and limited play could lead to the worst outcome - burnout.

This sets us up for a deep dive into Hustle Culture - a predominantly Western approach to work that idealises extreme hard work.

Bangalore's demographic is a cosmopolitan mix of people, nationally and internationally, seeking more sustainable job opportunities and a better life. Over half the current population is migrants and influenced by multiple cultures, and the one that sticks out is the Hustle Culture. Its definition of success is problematic and must come undone because it sets unrealistic and materialistic expectations for happiness, recognition and validation.

Bengaluru is witnessing waves of entrepreneurs, freelancers and remote part-timers of all ages in the name of "hustling" for self-reliance. The concept of "work" has evolved from a directed and administered framework to self-motivation, guilt and toxic positivity that ignores the importance of expressing one's boundaries honestly without crippling anxiety.

If any of this resonates with you, and you want to protect your mental and physical health, open your eyes to the reality of the hustler lifestyle and understand that you may not end up happy because it is a model based on the idealism of influencers.

Bengaluru's cultural diversity reflects the extent to which social media impacts the population. The habit of working relentlessly hard was, in the past, typical of marginalised communities trying to make ends meet. However, the youth today, with increased exposure to social media, are driven to make unsettling changes to their worldview, altering their perception of what is essential, and placing value on a lifestyle that glorifies the West for its abundance.

The desire for success is not the problem, but how it infringes upon their personal life and tips the balance, leading to a pattern of increasing mental and physical health issues. With all the information and progressive thought on mental health, the stigma remains when it comes to work because working harder is associated with fewer problems in life and negative feelings are received as pessimistic and unhealthy.

Every good leader needs a steadying force; unfortunately, this generation uses social media which is regulated by inconsistent algorithms, as their compass. The hustle culture also quantifies success in monetary terms; money signifies self-reliance, a marker of achievement. However, people must acknowledge that success is also about knowing how to approach others when help is needed. Motivational speakers and self-help guides give much importance to doing everything yourself, repeating that you are your greatest asset and that you alone can get you to the level you want to achieve. However, this mental toughness is fragile because social media dynamics adapt to every trend, leaving people with wavering goals and a rocky road map to achieve them.

Hustlers are bound to burn out without balance and consistency, and erratic work cultures make it difficult to find a system in which their job and personal life can function symbiotically. The key to living on both ends of the spectrum is to remember to bounce between deep work and deep rest. Avoid idolising expectations that you struggle to meet during the week, which spill over to the weekend, taking away the time needed to rejuvenate the mind and body for the next week.

Prioritise your personal, emotional and physical needs as much as your career, and detach from work when you're away. If needed, engage in mental prioritisation by allocating a dedicated hour or two at the weekend to complete the unavoidable, but stay consistent with the time. The key is to be as committed to yourself as you would be to your boss, and to be mindful of it.

(Diya Celine Simon is a Communications Professional with a Bachelor's in Media and Communications, English Literature and Psychology.)

