Bee Attack Killed Man In Custody, Say Bihar Police. Violence Breaks Out

One police personnel was killed and several others injured after a mob fired gunshots in the air and set a police station on fire in Bettiah of Bihar's West Champaran district on Saturday.

Furious over the death of a man who was taken into police custody on Saturday afternoon, the irate villagers also threw stones at the cops and torched three police vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station in Bettiah.

Confirming the death of police personnel Ram Jatan Singh, Upendra Nath Verma, Superintendent of Police of Bettiah, said the situation is tense but under control.

However, Mr Verma denied the reports that the man, identified as Anirudh Yadav, was allegedly beaten to death by the police personnel in the custody.

He died due to a bee sting at the police station, Mr Verma claimed, adding that Mr Yadav was immediately rushed to the hospital after being stung by honeybees, but he succumbed on the way.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Yadav, who was part of a DJ group, was taken into custody by the police. He was later found dead by his family members in the police station, who blamed the death on physical torture.