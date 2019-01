Police said that since the two women were friends, they are still looking for motive. (Representational)

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her roommate in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, police said. The roommate has been arrested by the police after she confessed to the crime.

Police said the two women had been staying together for years in a rented house.

The woman's roommate allegedly used a kitchen knife to slit her throat. Owners of the house saw the body and quickly informed police.

"They were friends so the motive of the killing has not been ascertained," DCP Anup Kumar Sahu said.