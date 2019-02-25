Watch: 2-Kilometre Long Train Runs On Track In Odisha

The train ran on a single signal and single closure of level crossings.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has conducted an experiment of running a 2-km-long train in Odisha, said an official release on Monday.

The experiment was aimed at reducing manpower and raising economic path utilisation, ECoR statement said.

The train, comprising 147 wagons, three brake/guard vans and four engines, was planned between Godbhaga and Balangir railway stations in the Sambalpur Railway Division.

The first rake of 45 flat wagons, loaded with containers, and the second and third empty rakes of 51 alumina containers headed towards Visakhapatnam Port, it said.

It ran on a single signal and single closure of level crossings.

After Balangir, the train went up to Sikir Railway Station near Titilagarh Railway Station. In effect, it covered 145 km distance, the release said.