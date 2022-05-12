On Camera, Railway Cop Drags Out Woman From Gap In Train Platform

A head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman's life when she nearly got trapped in the gap between the platform and a moving train at Bhubaneswar railway station in Odisha yesterday.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the station, Railway officials said.

The video shows the woman deboarding a passenger train along with a fellow passenger when it was departing the railway station. She, however, lost balance and slipped into the gap between the station and the train.

RPF Head Constable, S Munda, who was present at the railway station, acted promptly and dragged the woman out of the gap.

The video shows all three of them falling on their backs at the railway station while a major accident was averted.