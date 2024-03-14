Odisha Man Beats Wife To Death, Lives With Body For 2 Days: Cops

After the murder, the man hid the body in a room, said police (Representational)

A 40-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death with a wooden plank in Bhubaneswar for abusing him after getting drunk, police said.

After the murder, which happened in a slum in Tarini Nagar in Maitri Vihar police station area on Tuesday, the man hid the body in a room, and lived with it for two days before being found by one of his sons on Thursday, they said.

The man, who hailed from Ganjam, lived with his wife and three sons in a rented accommodation, they added.

The wife was an alcoholic and on Tuesday afternoon, she began abusing him after getting drunk. Irked over it, the man allegedly beat her to death with a wooden plank, police said.

He hid the body in a room and locked it. On Thursday, their elder son, 19, returned to the house from their native place in Ganjam and found the body. He eventually informed the police.

The man was arrested, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

