In Odisha, 48-Year-Old Allegedly Rapes Girl With Special Needs

Police nabbed the accused, identified as Brajabandhu Sahoo of Gadadhar Prasad village, following a complaint lodged by the victim's family.
Police said the mentally and physically disabled minor girl was allegedly raped about four months ago following which the villagers wanted to settle the matter through arbitration.
CommentsBut even after four months, no action was taken against Sahoo and the girl was found pregnant, leading to the lodging of the complaint against the accused.
Police said Sahoo has confessed to his crime, and taking advantage of the girl's disabilities to sexually assault her.