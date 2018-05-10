In Odisha, 48-Year-Old Allegedly Rapes Girl With Special Needs Police said the mentally and physically disabled minor girl was allegedly raped about four months ago following which the villagers wanted to settle the matter through arbitration.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police has arrested the accused after a complaint was file (Representational) Bhubaneswar: A 48-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping and impregnating a differently-abled minor girl in Odisha's Nayagarh district, officials said.



Police nabbed the accused, identified as Brajabandhu Sahoo of Gadadhar Prasad village, following a complaint lodged by the victim's family.



Police said the mentally and physically disabled minor girl was allegedly raped about four months ago following which the villagers wanted to settle the matter through arbitration.



But even after four months, no action was taken against Sahoo and the girl was found pregnant, leading to the lodging of the complaint against the accused.



Police said Sahoo has confessed to his crime, and taking advantage of the girl's disabilities to sexually assault her.



