Bureaucrat Caught Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe In Odisha, Arrested

The bureaucrat's office and residence are being searched. (Representational)

Officials on Monday arrested a senior IAS officer after he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, official sources said.

The arrested bureaucrat was identified as Bijay Ketan Upadhaya, a 2009 batch IAS officer. He works as the director of the Horticulture department in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said Bijay Ketan Upadhaya had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a person to get his bill passed. The anti-corruption wing of the Odisha Police laid a trap and arrested the officer, they said.

The information regarding the bribe was received as a part of feedback mechanism of ''Mo Sarkar'' (My Government) programme of the state government.

Bijay Ketan Upadhaya's office, his residence and other places are being searched now.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said, "Transparency is an important pillar of this government and we will not spare anyone indulging in corrupt practice."