Murder Convict Taken To Bhopal Hospital For Treatment Escapes

A 29-year-old convict, who was sentenced to death in a murder case, escaped from custody when he was brought to a hospital for treatment in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday, police said.

The convict Rajat Saini escaped from police custody when he was brought to the government-run Hamidia Hospital from the central jail in the morning, Kohefiza police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia said.

Vijay Singh Sisodia, a resident of Raghogarh in Guna district, has several offences to his name and was sentenced to death by a court in a murder case, the official said.

A court had sentenced Saini to death for killing his friend and burning the body to stage his own death, Vijay Singh Sisodia said.

The police have registered a case, and a search is underway to apprehend the escapee prisoner, he added.

Following the incident, the jail department suspended two guards for dereliction of duty, an official said.

