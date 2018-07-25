Men In Car Throw Acid On 13-Year-Old Boy In Bhopal

The boy was rushed to a hospital and is said to be out of danger (Representational)

A 13-year-old boy suffered burn injuries in an acid attack in his village on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm outside the victim's house in Bairagarh Kala village, they said.

"The boy was standing outside his house when some unidentified persons came in a car and threw acid at him. He suffered burn injuries on the face," Khajuri police station in-charge Harishankar Pandey said.

The attackers fled from the spot, he said adding that the boy was rushed to a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

"We are probing the incident. The motive behind the acid attack is yet to be known and a search has been launched to nab the accused," he said.