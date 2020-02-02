Man Sits In Front Of Plane About To Take-Off In Bhopal, Damages Chopper

The nose cone of the helicopter was damaged at Bhopal airport

A 20-year-old man who entered the aircraft parking bay at Bhopal airport and allegedly damaged a helicopter has been detained. After damaging the nose cone of the helicopter, the man sat down in front of a SpiceJet plane that was spooling its engines for take-off, the police said.

The helicopter that was parked at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport belongs to Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

The man was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) before he was handed over to the police.

"We got information about a man entering the airport illegally," senior police officer Lokesh Sinha told news agency Press Trust of India.

The Udaipur-bound flight with 46 passengers on board got delayed by an hour at 8 pm, CISF Deputy Commandant Virendra Singh told PTI. The intruder has been identified as Yogesh Tripathi, a resident of Bhopal.

"The intruder was overpowered by CISF personnel within seconds when he ran towards the airport's apron, before he could enter the runway," Mr Singh added.