Man, 22, Killed By His Brothers For Bringing Chicken Home In Bhopal

The family hails from Kheri in Vidisha district. (Representational image)

Two brothers, under the influence of alcohol, strangled their own brother over a dispute about bringing chicken home in Indira Nagar in Bhopal's Bairagarh area. The crime, which occurred on November 9, took a sinister turn when the mother attempted to conceal the murder weapon - a rope used in the act.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Anshul Yadav, reportedly had an argument with his elder brother Kuldeep and younger brother Aman.

According to Bairagarh police station officials, the three brothers were intoxicated when Anshul insisted on buying chicken for a party. Kuldeep and Aman, who were against bringing non-vegetarian food into the house, objected, leading to a heated argument. The dispute escalated, and in a fit of rage, the two brothers strangled Anshul with a rope.

After the incident, Kuldeep, Aman, and their mother Anita took Anshul to the hospital, claiming he had fallen unconscious upon returning home.

However, police grew suspicious after noticing rope marks on Anshul's neck.

When questioned, Anita initially tried to mislead the investigators, claiming Anshul lost consciousness after coming back from outside. It was later discovered that Anita had hidden the rope to protect her sons.

"The argument about non-veg food escalated to the point where Kuldeep and Aman killed their brother in a drunken state. The mother has also been made an accused for attempting to hide the crime," Bairagarh police station in-charge Kamaljeet Randhawa said.

The family hails from Kheri in Vidisha district, where they own farmland.

Anshul and his brothers worked at a shop in Bairagarh.

The market was closed on the day of the incident, which is why Anshul was adamant about hosting a party at home.

According to the police, the three brothers frequently fought, often fueled by their addiction to alcohol and drugs.

The police have arrested the two brothers and filed a case against them and their mother for hiding evidence and culpable homicide.