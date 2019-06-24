Hospital Where Kamal Nath Was Treated In Bad Condition: Shivraj Chouhan

After Kamal Nath was discharged, facilities at hospital discharged too: Shivraj Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the government hospital in Bhopal where Chief Minister Kamal Nath was treated, has gone back to its bad condition after the latter's discharge.

"Your initiative of getting treated at a government hospital was good, but as soon as you were discharged, the facilities discharged too," Mr Chouhan tweeted.

His tweet further read, "It is my humble request that the system and facilities that were repaired for two days should remain the same and the citizens should get better medical facilities too."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday underwent an operation at the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal after suffering a trigger finger problem.