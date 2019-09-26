Bhopal Metro To Be Called 'Bhoj Metro' After Indian King 'Raja Bhoj': Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath laid teh foundation of Bhopal Mtero today.

Bhopal metro will be named after Indian King "Raja Bhoj" and be called "Bhoj Metro", announced Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today.

Mayor Alok Sharma welcomed the proposal of naming Bhopal's metro line after the late king. Congress MLA, Arif Masood, however, reiterated the metro should retain its original name as a lot has already been named after the king.

The first phase of the metro rail network Madhya Pradesh and Indore will be operational by 2023.

आज भोपाल मेट्रो परियोजना का शिलान्यास किया ....

भोपाल मेट्रो का नाम अब राज भोज के नाम पर "भोज मेट्रो" होगा .. pic.twitter.com/kaZhUvQtD1 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) September 26, 2019

Two corridors of 27.87 km will be built under the Bhopal metro rail project. These corridors will be from Karond Circle to AIIMS (14.99 km) and Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri Tiraha (12.88 km).

The two corridors would cost Rs 7,000 crore. The project will be executed under a partnership between the central and Madhya Pradesh governments in 50:50 ratio and will connect all nodes of the city.

Bhopal and Indore metro corridors will have multi-modal integration with railway and Bus Rapid Transit System stations and feeder network of buses, intermediate public transport and non-motorised transport.

Bhoja was the king in the Paramara dynasty that ruled Malwa and surrounding areas in west-central India between 9th and 14th centuries. The inscriptions from king Bhoja's reign have been found in present-day Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Bhoja became one of the most celebrated kings in the Indian history.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.