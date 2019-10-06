Rape Survivor Stopped From Committing Suicide Near Kamal Nath's Home

A minor girl was stopped near Kamal Nath's official residence from setting herself on fire (File Photo)

A minor girl, survivor of an alleged gang-rape, was stopped near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's official residence in Bhopal on Saturday as she was planning to set herself on fire, the police said.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district a month ago.

Two of them were arrested but another accused was still at large, inspector BP Singh of Shyamala Hills police station said.

The police deployed near the Chief Minister's residence stopped the girl on Saturday when her movements seemed suspicious, and found that she was carrying a can of fuel.

The girl, who was accompanied by two people including her uncle, allegedly told the police that she was going to set herself on fire outside the Chief Minister's residence as the Sagar police were shielding one of the accused run and trying to weaken the case.

The police pacified her and persuaded her to return to Sagar, inspector Singh said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.