Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Himself After Father Refuses To Give Car Keys

A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Wednesday night after his father refused to give him car keys, police said.

Shailendra Singh, 28, allegedly shot himself when he was drunk, with a country-made revolver at his home.

A police official said Shailendra wanted the family's car so he could go out with friends, but his father refused.

Shailendra was married and lived with his father and other family members, the official added.

Shailendra's father had gone to a hospital to meet Shailendra's grand-father when the young man shot himself, he added.

Police were probing how Shailendra got hold of a country-made revolver, the police official said.

