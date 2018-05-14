Girl Hangs Herself With Dupatta After Failing In Class 10 Exam: Police Bhavna Raikwar hanged herself in the kitchen of her house at Bhoipura locality in Bhopal, said Taliya police station Inspector Karan Singh.

The 17-year-old hung herself from a a hook in her kitchen (Representational) Bhopal: A girl student allegedly committed suicide after she failed in her Class X exams, police said.



Bhavna Raikwar hanged herself in the kitchen of her house at Bhoipura locality in Bhopal, said Taliya police station Inspector Karan Singh.



The 17-year-old came to know on Monday, when the results were announced, that she had failed in three subjects. Devastated by the result, she went into the kitchen of her house and hanged herself to an overhead hook using her 'dupatta' (stole) as a noose, he said.



The Madhya Pradesh High School Board today announced the results of Class X exams.



The body has been sent for a post-mortem, Karan Singh said.



A case has been registered and further investigations were on, the officer added.







