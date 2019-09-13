11 Drown After Boat Overturns In Bhopal River During Ganesh Visarjan

11 people died after a boat overturned in a river in Bhopal during Ganesh Visarjan

Eleven people drowned after a boat in which they were using for Lord Ganesha's idol immersion ceremony overturned in a river in Bhopal, the police said. Six have been rescued.

Two boats were joined together to keep the entire load afloat at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal, but they couldn't take the weight, the police said.

None of the people on the boat wore life jackets.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.