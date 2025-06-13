Woman In Bengaluru Alleges Sexual Exploitation By Ex-Employer

A woman in Bengaluru has accused her former employee of sexually exploiting, digitally harassing, and blackmailing her. The accused was identified as Srinivas M. A police case has been filed against him for extortion and criminal intimidation.

The woman said she moved to Bengaluru in 2019 after separation from her husband and took up a receptionist's job at a digital service centre run by Srinivas. Over time, the two grew closer, and the accused promised to marry her, she alleged in her complaint.

With both families' consent, they soon started living together in a rented house in Kadugodi. During this period, the accused allegedly sexually exploited her under the pretext of marriage and secretly recorded their private videos.

He later used those videos to blackmail her for money, according to the complaint. The woman has claimed that she had given him gold jewellery and Rs 1 lakh out of fear.

The harassment reportedly continued even after she filed an initial complaint. The accused allegedly created a fake social media profile with her identity, misusing her email and phone registration details.

He also allegedly threatened one of her relatives that he would leak their intimate videos on social media if they didn't pay him more. The accused also visited her family home and threatened them, after which a second complaint was filed.

Further investigation is on.