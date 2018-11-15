Tyre Comes Off, Still Takes 4-Km Chase To Stop Drunk Bengaluru Cabbie

The angry passengers did their best to stop the car but in vain

It was an unlikely chase by all means. A drunk cab driver speeding away in his car without realising that a tyre of his vehicle had come off was stopped and arrested after a four- kilometre chase in Bengaluru Tuesday night.

But by time he was stopped after much difficulty, the driver had already brushed past many vehicles, leaving them with dents.

The angry passengers did their best to stop the car, but the driver seemed in no mood to stop his vehicle.

Worse still, the inebriated driver didn't notice that one of the front tyres of the vehicle got punctured. Unmindful of the flat tyre, he kept on driving the car which then led to the tyre of the vehicle coming off.

The car was stopped after a long chase and the driver was then arrested by the Kamakshipalya police.

A woman had caught the chase on the camera.