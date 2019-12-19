What BS Yediyurappa Said On Ramachandra Guha's Detention

BS Yediyurappa said he was surprised to know that Ramachandra Guha has been detained

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today expressed surprise that historian Ramachandra Guha has been detained by the police while he was participating at a protest against the amended citizenship law in Bengaluru.

"Where? (Mr Guha arrested)... without reason police should not take law into their hands, I will immediately issue instructions," Mr Yediyurappa told reporters when asked about the police action against the historian, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

"Action should be taken against goonda elements and those indulging in disturbing law and order, and no action should be taken against common people. If any such thing has happened, action will be taken against officials," said the Chief Minister from the BJP who recently cemented his hold over the government after his party's MLAs swept the bypolls.

Mr Guha and at least a hundred others were detained while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Bengaluru.

In a video, Mr Guha was seen speaking to a reporter when a group of policemen came and grabbed him by his arms. One of the policemen is seen making a gesture as if to punch Mr Guha.

"I have been detained by police for holding a poster of Gandhi and speaking about the constitution to the press," Ramachandra Guha told NDTV. "The police are working under directions from central government. We are protesting non-violently against a discriminatory act, in a disciplined way. Look here, everyone is protesting peacefully. Have you seen any violence?"

Protests have been going on in several states intermittently since last week after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill sailed through both houses of parliament to become a law. The amended law fast-tracks the process of giving citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Mobile internet was snapped for some time in Delhi today as protesters tried to march towards the Red Fort. A massive traffic jam on the road connecting Delhi and Gurgaon left commuters stranded. The Delhi Metro also shut the exit and entry gates at over 18 stations.

Protesters say giving citizenship on religious lines is a violation of the Constitution.

Assam has seen the biggest protest in the north-east, where the protesters say they risk losing political representation to new citizens in the long run and tribes whose numbers are not high may come under pressure from mass migration.