Watch: Residents Pull Bus Out Of Pothole In Rain-Hit Bengaluru

A video has surfaced in which residents can be seen pulling a bus which got stuck in a pot hole.

Videos showing waterlogged streets of Karnataka's capital of Bengaluru have swept social media. The overnight rains brought the city to its knees as several areas were inundated. Amid chaos, some heartwarming visuals of collective human effort against adversity are winning the internet. While the heavy rain created chaos across the city, vehicles are stuck on road due to water entering the fuel system and engine. In one such incident, a group of locals are seen pulling a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus that broke down midway, out of a waterlogged area via ropes.

A Twitter user, Dale Vaz, posted a short clip in which residents can be seen pulling a bus that got stuck in a large pool of clogged muddy water. In the video, locals can be seen applying all their strength to pull the vehicle out of the pothole. The minute the bus comes out of the pothole, the crowd disperses. In the caption, the user wrote, “In Bangalore, instead of the bus getting you to office, you have to get the bus to office. #bangalorerain” The 45 second video has reached 64,000 views and 3,742 likes.

Social media users were quick to react to this video. A user wrote, "Oh god. How does a metropolitan city come to this.” Another one wrote, “Public in service.” “From smart cities to square one,” expressed third.

Bengaluru witnessed a similar situation last Tuesday as heavy rains led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Trees were uprooted while schools and colleges remained shut.

This led to losses worth hundreds of crores, IT and banking firms had said in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. "We'll call the IT companies and speak with them related to issues they're facing (due to waterlogging). We'll discuss the compensation and other related damages caused due to rain," Mr Bommai told news agency ANI.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, and coastal parts of the state. A Yellow alert has been issued in Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts.