Watch: Mysterious White Foam Covers Bengaluru Streets After Heavy Rain

The streets of Bengaluru were covered in a mysterious thick, snow-like white foam after a heavy rainfall on Saturday. While the rains brought relief from the scorching heat, the foam, seen in the NIMHANS Dairy Circle area, was a bizarre occurrence.

The unusual sight was captured by an Instagram user Milan, who posted it to the social media platform with the caption: "Does anyone know what's happening? Bangalore's streets turned into a foam party after an unexpected summer rain!"

In the video, the roads were covered in white, with water accumulating on the sides. The trees on both sides of the road formed an arch, and the vehicles passed, their tyres leaving a trail, giving the impression that the city had just witnessed a snowfall.



The video quickly went viral, with many explaining what may have caused the foam. Some believed it was due to soapnut tree flowers, others reacted with humour.

One of the users commented, "It's due to the soapnut tree. During the first rains these flowers create a foam-like substance when they mix with water. Risky for two-wheelers to ride as it's "slippery' always fun to see them."

Another commented, "It's caused due to the impression of soapnuts fallen from the soapnut tree (Shikakai) when raindrops fall over them and simultaneous vehicular movement causes. Foam-like appearances... These are common... These soapnuts are used in shampoos and Shikakai powder like Samrat.

A third user jokingly wrote, "Someone dropped Surf Excel while driving back home."

"Yesterday while heading back home I thought this was new Manali Bangalore Yojna scheme under where the artificial snow is created and spread onto the road. Ig it's most prolly mid Acid Rain," wrote another user.

This was not the first time the city reported the foam phenomenon after a downpour. Images of frothing in Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake have often gone viral, with researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) revealing that detergents and untreated sewerage were the main reason for its formation on the surface of the water body.