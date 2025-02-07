Video: BMTC Bus Staff And Biker's Heated Exchange On Busy Bengaluru Road

A heated exchange between a bus staff and a motorcyclist brought the traffic to a standstill at the Konanakunte Signal on the busy Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru. The confrontation between the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) staff and the biker began after the latter accused the bus driver of jumping a red light and disrupting traffic.



A video of the chaotic scene, showing vehicles, including two-wheelers and the bus, stuck in traffic went viral. The bus allegedly crossed the intersection despite the red light. Irked by this, the biker spoke with the driver, resulting in a verbal altercation.



The clip was posted to X with the caption, "Kalesh between a BMTC bus driver-conductor and a biker for allegedly jumping a signal at Konanakunte Signal on Kanakapura Road, Namma Bengaluru."



Watch the Viral Video here:

Kalesh b/w a BMTC bus driver-conductor and a biker for allegedly jumping a signal at Konanakunte Signal on Kanakapura Road, Namma Bengaluru

pic.twitter.com/nnanAinWuq — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 5, 2025



It went viral in no time, prompting reactions from people, with many saying such incidents were becoming normal in India's tech capital. "Kalesh is a new normal in Karnataka … get at least one a day," wrote a person.

Kalesh is a new normal in Karnataka … get atleast one a day — RealRKVibes (@rkver2) February 5, 2025

“This is the failure of our Govt officials (RTO & Police). Public behaviours have changed in the last few years. Bangalore roads are not for decent people,” said another.

This is failure of our Govt officials (RTO & Police). Public behaviors have changed in last few years. Bangalore roads are not for decent people. — PK (@koppa_prasanna) February 6, 2025

“Back to back kalesh from Bengaluru, ee sala cup named,” read another comment.

Back to back kalesh from bengaluru, ee sala cup namde — zahir Majeed (@thezahii) February 5, 2025

Earlier, in another road rage incident in Bengaluru, two men on a two-wheeler confronted a cab during heavy traffic and damaged his vehicle. The video captured on a dashcam in Koramangala was later posted on X.



The clip shows an individual approaching the driver's side of the cab and attempting to open the door. The other man climbed onto the car's hood and kicked the windshield to damage it. The cause of the conflict remained unknown.