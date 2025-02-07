Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: BMTC Bus Staff And Biker's Heated Exchange On Busy Bengaluru Road

The bus allegedly crossed the intersection despite the red light. Irked by this, the biker spoke with the driver, resulting in a verbal altercation.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: BMTC Bus Staff And Biker's Heated Exchange On Busy Bengaluru Road
A verbal altercation between bus staff and biker in Bengaluru.

A heated exchange between a bus staff and a motorcyclist brought the traffic to a standstill at the Konanakunte Signal on the busy Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru. The confrontation between the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) staff and the biker began after the latter accused the bus driver of jumping a red light and disrupting traffic.

A video of the chaotic scene, showing vehicles, including two-wheelers and the bus, stuck in traffic went viral. The bus allegedly crossed the intersection despite the red light. Irked by this, the biker spoke with the driver, resulting in a verbal altercation.

The clip was posted to X with the caption, "Kalesh between a BMTC bus driver-conductor and a biker for allegedly jumping a signal at Konanakunte Signal on Kanakapura Road, Namma Bengaluru."

Watch the Viral Video here:


It went viral in no time, prompting reactions from people, with many saying such incidents were becoming normal in India's tech capital. "Kalesh is a new normal in Karnataka … get at least one a day," wrote a person.

“This is the failure of our Govt officials (RTO & Police). Public behaviours have changed in the last few years. Bangalore roads are not for decent people,” said another.

“Back to back kalesh from Bengaluru, ee sala cup named,” read another comment.

Earlier, in another road rage incident in Bengaluru, two men on a two-wheeler confronted a cab during heavy traffic and damaged his vehicle. The video captured on a dashcam in Koramangala was later posted on X.

The clip shows an individual approaching the driver's side of the cab and attempting to open the door. The other man climbed onto the car's hood and kicked the windshield to damage it. The cause of the conflict remained unknown.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
BMTC Staff, Viral Video, Road Rage
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.