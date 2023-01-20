Watch: Bengaluru Woman Drags Man On Car's Bonnet For 1 km After Crash

A man hangs on the bonnet of an SUV in a case of road rage in Bengaluru

A woman drove her SUV with a man hanging on the bonnet in a case of road case in Bengaluru today.

The woman, Priyanka, drove for a kilometre in the city's Jnana Bharathi Nagar while the man, unable to get off, held on to the bonnet, the police said.

In a complaint to the police, the man, Darshan, alleged Priyanka's Tata Nexon collided with his Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Both had an argument, during which she allegedly showed him the finger, according to the complaint.

When he tried to stop her from leaving, she gunned the engine and hit him, flinging him on to the bonnet. Then she drove for about a kilometre.

Five people, including Priyanka and Darshan, have been arrested. The other three are Yashwant, Sujan and Vinay.

Priyanka faces a charge of trying to kill a person.