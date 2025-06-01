Video: Woman Confronts Driver After Bus Touches Car, Gets Nearly Run Over

A transport bus toucher her car in Bengaluru. She stepped out of the vehicle to confront the driver in the middle of a busy road. The bus driver chose to avoid a confrontation and drove away, but almost ran over the woman.

The incident was recorded on a car's dashboard camera. The video showed the woman standing on the zebra crossing near Kasturba Road in Bengaluru, and the bus approaches her. The woman stood in front of the vehicle, holding the wiper of the bus's windshield. The driver refused to stop, and the woman had a narrow escape when the driver accelerated and she stepped out of the vehicle's way. Her slipper fell off her feet, and a man was heard screaming.

The incident took place last month on May 23, and the video surfaced today.



A traffic rules violation case has been registered, and law-and-order cops are seeking legal opinion and are likely to register a case against the bus driver. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Cubbon Park traffic police.