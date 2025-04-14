Video: Water Tanker Rolls Over While Trying To Overtake Truck In Bengaluru

A water tanker was tailing a truck on an open road in Bengaluru. The driver steered left to overtake the truck from the edge of the road, but he lost control of the vehicle.

The incident took place in the afternoon in Bengaluru. The water tanker was heading toward Varthur to Dommasandra, covering a distance of just eight kilometres. The accident took place near Dommasandra.

The crash was caught on a dash cam, placed on the rear of a vehicle, which showed the tanker driver losing control and the heavy vehicle falling to its left before rolling over and stopping right at a crossing on the road. The tank broke and the water spilled on the road.

The truck behind the tanker stopped on time and avoided crashing into the water tanker.

The driver and the co-occupant of the tanker were injured in the incident. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.