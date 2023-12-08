Video: Mobile Tower Collapses In Bengaluru, 11 Escape Unhurt

The reason behind the collapse of the tower is not known.

A mobile tower on top of a building collapsed during a demolition drive in Bengaluru today. A video recorded by locals showed the tower leaning to the side before collapsing. No one was injured in the incident.

The clip shows the tower, located on top of a narrow building in the Parvathinagar suburb of the city, starting to lean while another house was being demolished nearby.

When locals noticed the tower shaking, they warned those living inside the building. Fearing that the tower may fall, 11 people living in the building next to it evacuated. Moments after, the tower fell.

A 2-minute long clip shows a large crowd gathered infront of the building with the tower on top. Locals yell at passersby to move out of the way, warning them of the shaking tower. Moments later, the tower, along with the buidling begins to sway to the side before coming crashing down to the right. The whole scene is covered in a cloud of yellow dust.

As the tower collapsed on open ground no other buildings were destroyed but a fruit and bamboo shop were damaged.

